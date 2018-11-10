MALIBU (CBSLA) — Firefighters worked around the clock Saturday to save homes caught in the Woosley fire’s path of destruction.

Several homes along Kanan Dume Road and the Pacific Coast Highway went up in flames despite their best efforts.

So far, 19 homes in that area have been destroyed.

A Malibu resident, who asked to only be identified as Lani, said homes all around her house were burning.

“This is terrible. This is Apocalyptic,” she said. “That house was burning. Below us, that house was burning. And that house caught fire.”

The fire has jumped from city to city. It has scorched more than 70,000 acres, and was at 5 percent containment.