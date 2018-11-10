WESTLAKE VILLAGE (CBSLA) — At least 17 homes in the Westlake Village area on Saturday were a total loss as a result of the wildfires in Southern California.

“At 1:30, these homes were still here so it just went really quick,” said Tim Jackson, a fire victim. His house stood at the end of the street along Sherwood Drive.

Flames from the Woolsey fire spread Friday from home, to home, to home.

All up and down the block, the smokey ash and the rubble were a gutting reminder.

Tina Smith, another fire victim, returned to the area, and searched through the rubble in hope that she could retrieve any mementos that belonged to her mother.

“She was the garden queen. Everyone used to stop and look at all of her garden and she used to tell me, ‘They stopped again and said how beautiful her garden was’ because that was so

important to her,” said an emotional Smith.

It was a sadness that echoed.

David Spence, another fire victim, lost his home, two cars, a motorcycle, and a big sale.

“I just sold a house. I was in escrow. I went into escrow last week. I would have been out here Jan. 2. Gone,” he said.

The Woolsey Fire has scorched 70,000 aces and was at 5 percent containment as of Saturday night.