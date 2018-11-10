AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA) — Two people were found dead amid a massive wildfire that has scorched 70,000 acres in Southern California, and was at 5 percent containment.

Officials say the bodies were found along a stretch of Mulholland Highway on Saturday. The deaths bring the total number of people killed in California’s wildfires to 11, as there were nine others that were killed in a wildfire in northern California.

“The whole area was on fire,” said Daniel Singh, who saw the winds and danger first-hand on Friday at the height of the Woolsey Fire.

Singh had initially went back to the area to check on the status of his home in Malibu.

But, as he explains, it was too dangerous.

“Well, I thought, just check it out, see if I could see it or not,” he said. “But it’s just too dangerous to get through.”

Before turning around, he drove through the area, where homes were on fire. On Saturday, dozens of still-burning power lines were present, and shells of homes ravaged by flames.

“It’s Armageddon in here,” said stuntman Chris Carnel, who made his way through the canyons on his motorcycle, and saw devastation at every turn. “I made it around and checked on my

buddies.”

Kanan Road at Agoura has been closed.