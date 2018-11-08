THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Video footage has emerged from the shooting inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

The video posted on Instagram by Dallas Knapp captures audio of what appears to be several shots fired inside the Borderline Bar & Grill, followed by footage as a person on scene was running from the location.

Mr. Knapp writes, “I looked him in he eyes while he killed my friends. I hope he rots in hell for eternity. The guy you see is the murderer and the shots are him shooting the wounded on the ground.”

