Breaking NewsShooting In Thousand Oaks: Marine ID'd As Gunman; 13 Dead, Incl. Deputy, Gunman
Filed Under:Borderline Bar Shooting

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Video footage has emerged from the shooting inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

The video posted on Instagram by Dallas Knapp captures audio of what appears to be several shots fired inside the Borderline Bar & Grill, followed by footage as a person on scene was running from the location.

Mr. Knapp writes, “I looked him in he eyes while he killed my friends. I hope he rots in hell for eternity. The guy you see is the murderer and the shots are him shooting the wounded on the ground.”

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Comments
  1. PressCalifornia (@PressCalifornia) says:
    November 8, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    We need to do something as a society, and as Californians, to stop these senseless acts.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s