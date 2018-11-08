THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Wednesday’s mass shooting has had a profound affect on the Los Angeles Rams organization, in part due to the fact that their practice facility is located in Thousand Oaks, just miles from the Borderline Bar & Grill.

The Rams issued a statement saying “the Los Angeles Rams organization is heartbroken by the horrific shooting that took place last night in our community of Thousand Oaks. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and our entire community.”

Coach Sean McVay said that “it always gives you a perspective. I know me personally you always get upset about losing a game or whatever and it kind of brings you back down and you really realize what’s important in life and sometimes you take some of these things for granted but we just can’t wish anything but our thoughts, our prayers, our condolences for this terrible act that occurred.”

Rams punter Johnny Hekker tweeted: “Praying comfort and healing to those affected by this senseless shooting. Thank you to the first responders who put their lives on the line to protect and serve us every day. Thousand Oaks is my home. I will do everything in my power to help those in need of support.”

Quarterback Jared Goff tweeted: “Heartbroken for our community. Thinking about everyone involved as well as family and friends of the victims. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”