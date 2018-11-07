LOS ANGELES, CA — A judge Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by five USC Greek life organizations that alleged the university’s recently enacted policy banning the recruiting of students until they’ve finished their first semester and achieved a minimum 2.5 GPA violates their First Amendment right of association.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Patricia Nieto said the USC policy implemented in August is meant to allow new students to acclimate to university life and is not a disciplinary action aimed at infringing upon free speech. She said that if she found in favor of the plaintiffs, it could open the doors to extensive litigation by groups in similar situations.

