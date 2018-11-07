ELECTION DAY:Live US House, Senate Results
California Election 2018, LA County Sheriff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The race for Los Angeles County sheriff has taken an unprecedented turn, with the results now too close to call after being called overnight for incumbent Sheriff Jim McDonnell.

It has been more than 100 years since anyone has been able to unseat an incumbent L.A. County sheriff.

With 100 precincts reporting, the race had been called for McDonnell overnight. But with the count turning to provisional and mail-in ballots, retired sheriff’s Lieutenant Alex Villanueva is now leading by less than 5,000 votes.

Going into the election, McDonnell had the endorsement of at least four of the five county supervisors who control his budget and had the support of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck, and Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

Villanueva had the backing of the Los Angeles Democratic Party and the Association of Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the union representing rank-and-file deputies.

Both candidates are veteran law enforcement officers. Villanueva spent three decades with the LASD before retiring earlier this year and McDonnell was with the Los Angeles Police Department for 29 years — including as second-in-command to then-chief Bill Bratton — before going on to lead the Long Beach Police Department and then being elected sheriff in 2014.

