NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Police are trying to track down a man behind a string of attacks against Orthodox Jewish women in the North Hollywood area.

The man has been seen pulling their wigs off, which is being investigated as a hate crime.

LAPD says the man has been targeting several Orthodox Jewish women in the North Hollywood area since September.

The man appears to be 25 to 30 years old and follows the women as they are walking. He comes up from behind and then pulls their wig off of them.

The rabbi for the Chabad of North Hollywood says that the entire community is on edge and says that this type of hate must stop.

“This is something for a Jewish woman which is so personal. This wig or this hair covering is something to them which is so important,” said Rabbi Nachman Abend. “To rip that off somebody’s head is crossing all lines and I’m really glad the LAPD considered this a hate crime.”

After an Orthodox Jewish woman gets married she typically covers her hair and she wears a wig, also known as a sheitel. It is a symbol of modesty and it’s also considered to be a blessing.

If you recognize the man or have any information you are asked to call LAPD.