Filed Under:Corona, Officer Involved Shooting

CORONA (CBSLA) — A man armed with a rifle was killed and a woman was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Corona early Wednesday morning.

Gunshots were reported at about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Tundar Circle, followed by reports of a domestic violence incident involving an injured woman and a man possibly armed with a gun, Corona police Sgt. Chad Fountain said.

Officers tried talking to the man before the officer-involved shooting. The man was killed, and police say they recovered a rifle.

The woman was also wounded by gunfire and taken to a hospital in critical condition. It’s not clear who shot the woman.

No officers were injured.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

