GLENDALE (CBSLA) – Traffic came to a halt Wednesday night on the 134 Freeway in Glendale as police responded to an incident near the bridge over the highway.

California Highway Patrol responded around 10 p.m. to the area near the Glendale Avenue exit.

SKY2 was over the scene where traffic was backed up for miles for more than an hour.

Drivers were seen taking matters into their own hands and turning onto an on-ramp to get off the freeway.