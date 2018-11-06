LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was found shot to death inside at South L.A. home, and the homeowner was detained for questioning in the slaying, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies called out to a report of a gunshot victim at about 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of West 109th Place found the man, who had been shot in the upper torso, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Tracy Koerner said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homeowner was taken into custody for questioning. He has not been arrested or charged, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, authorities said.

The weapon used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.