POMONA (CBSLA) — A man was killed in a bizarre twist of events, starting with a crash with a big rig in Pomona that snarled traffic out of the Inland Empire for much of Tuesday’s early morning commute.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s preliminary investigation, a man driving a Toyota Corolla on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Fairplex rear-ended a big rig at about 4:30 a.m. and stopped near the center divider. Moments later, a Toyota Prius in the eastbound carpool lane broadsided the Corolla.

It’s not clear if the driver was standing outside of the Corolla at the moment of impact, but he ended up being thrown on the westbound side of the freeway, where he died, according to the CHP. It didn’t appear as if the man was struck by any westbound vehicles, but two did crash, possibly from trying to avoid hitting the body in lanes.

Authorities closed the eastbound carpool and left lane, and the carpool and two left lanes on the westbound side, during the investigation and cleanup. The closure, just east of the busy 10/210/57 juncture, caused a 16-mile backup that stretched all the way back to the 15 Freeway.

All lanes were reopened just before 8 a.m.

