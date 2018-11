LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Apparently the only thing more American than exercising your right to vote is to share it on social media.

Celebrities and regular folks alike hit the polls Tuesday in what could be a record turnout for a midterm election.

I voted for compassion, inclusion, integrity, love, science, rule of law and schools free from assault rifles. I voted to honor women. For an end to corruption, cowardice and greed. For a White House free of thugs. I voted for human decency and American dignity. DID YOU? pic.twitter.com/dIUwpxwGL5 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 6, 2018

#IVoted because the patriarchy isn’t going to dismantle itself pic.twitter.com/A7e6sdurwC — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) November 6, 2018

Today is #ElectionDay and we have the chance to prove that “we the people” is more powerful than “us vs. them.”#IVoted. Did you? — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 6, 2018

For all of our ancestors that fought and died and lived and survived and created everything we now have access to, I bow down in deep honor. We are proud to be your wildest dream and we won’t let you down! Let’s keep it up we are awake, aware, growing & powerful!! #ivoted 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/ajyaBi85E8 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 6, 2018

Some voters showed off unique placements for their “I Voted” stickers.