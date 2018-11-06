LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – CBS News is projecting Tuesday night that Democrat Gavin Newsom has defeated Republican John Cox in California’s gubernatorial race.

Newsom was widely predicted to win in a state where the GOP has 3.8 million fewer registered voters.

Newsom’s victory marks the first time since the 1880s that Democratic governors in California would serve for two consecutive terms.

Newsom served as California’s Lieutenant Governor since 2010. Before that he was San Francisco’s mayor from 2004 until 2010, on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from 1998 until 2004, and on the San Francisco Parking and Traffic Commission from 1996-1998. He has a bachelor’s in political science from Santa Clara University, where he had a partial baseball scholarship.

Cox, 63, a lawyer and investor living in the San Diego area, hammered relentlessly on California’s high cost of living, for which he blamed Newsom and the Democrats who control the Legislature and every statewide office. He pledged to cut taxes and roll back environmental laws that he says delay housing construction.

The job was open because Democrat Jerry Brown had reached his term limits. The 80-year-old Brown was governor for 16 years, first from 1975 to 1983 and then again starting in 2011 after completing a remarkable political comeback.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)