CAMPAIGN 2018:What's On The Ballot, Where To Vote, & More
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    1:30 PMHot Bench
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018 Election, California Election 2018, Dorsey High School, Midterm Election

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — High school students across Southern California have caught election fever, and are making it part of their school day to vote in Tuesday’s historic midterm election.

First-time voters from Dorsey High School were prepared with their completed mail-in ballots when they boarded a bus to drop them off at a nearby polling station. The students even researched candidates and propositions to create their own voter guide.

“We’re the upcoming generation,” student Dakyra Baker said. “If we want some way to be something, we need to go out there and vote, we need to let people know what we want and how we want to live.“

Students at several Southern California schools also pledged to walk out Tuesday morning to go to the polls. The Walk Out To Vote coalition includes organizations like the Parkland student-organized group March For Our Lives.

In Southern California, schools in Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Rancho Cucamonga were among those whose students pledged they would walk out of school Tuesday to go vote.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s