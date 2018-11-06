CAMPAIGN 2018:What's On The Ballot, Where To Vote, & More
Filed Under:210 Freeway, Bear Killed, Sylmar

SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A bear was killed on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Sylmar late Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a black Honda Civic reported hitting the bear at about 11:24 p.m. Monday on the 210 Freeway, just west of Yarnell Street, according to CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said.

The bear’s body ended up in the center divider, where it died, Kimball said. Caltrans was called to remove the carcass.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

