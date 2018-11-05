CAMPAIGN 2018:What's On The Ballot, Where To Vote, & More
Filed Under:Crash, DUI, Pursuit, Suspect

ARCADIA (CBSLA) —  A high-speed pursuit through the San Gabriel Valley ended in a rollover crash and with the a DUI suspect in custody Monday night.

Authorities began pursuing a male driver behind the wheel in a white Honda Civic in Pasadena shortly after 9 p.m.

The pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 9:40 p.m. at Huntington Dr. and Baldwin Ave. in Arcadia, where another vehicle flipped over after impact.

The pursuit suspect and at least one other victim were being treated at the scene at the time of this report.

This story is developing.

