LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Now that all the research has been done into the presidential candidates, local elected offices and propositions and you’re ready to cast your vote — it’s time to snag some Election Day freebies.

Several local and national chains are offering free deals and fun Election Day specials. Don your “I Voted” sticker at Krispy Kreme for a free doughnut, get free fries at Shake Shack, or celebrate both Election Day and National Nacho Day with a discount at Jimboy’s Tacos.

The biggest deals may be the ones that actually get you to the pools: free or discounted transportation! Uber is offering $10 off a single ride to a polling place with promo code VOTE2018, while Lyft is offering 50% rides to most voting locations. (Both services are also offering free rides to voters in certain underserved communities.) Lime is offering free rides on its bikes and scooters up to 30 minutes with promo code LIME2VOTE18, and Zipcar is offering $20 toward a future trip with any Election Day rental.

Maybe the biggest freebie of all: Metro buses, trains and bike shares are all free Election day, and so are rides on Long Beach Transit, Baldwin Park Transit, Pasadena Transit, Santa Clarita Transit and Access Services. Use promo code 1162018 to unlock your free 30-minute Metro Bike Share ride. Get more info here.

Still need to brush up on all the local and national races? Our 2018 Voter’s Guide is here!