HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — The Boring Co.’s underground tunnel is anything but. If anything, CEO Elon Musk says it’s “disturbingly long.”

The SpaceX and Boring Co. CEO tweeted out a video he says was from his walking the length of the two-mile tunnel. The time-lapse video starts out in an apparent construction site, and continues into a tunnel with smooth, rounded concrete walls and what appears to be a track on the floor.

The video ends with a shot at a wall bearing the words, “The Boring Company.”

Musk formed The Boring Co. to begin digging a tunnel under the streets of Hawthorne, where SpaceX is based, in an apparent effort to improve L.A.’s traffic woes. The tunnel, according to Musk’s plan, would eventually carry pods or cars at speeds of more than 120 MPH.

The tunnel is on track for an opening party on Dec. 10, according to Musk.

West L.A. isn’t the only target for Musk’s traffic alternate tunnel. He has also proposed one between for Dodger Stadium.