Happy Together

Happy Together will feature yet another very special guest star this week as the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons takes his talents from the hardwood to the black top on an all-new episode. When Claire (Amber Stevens West) wants to do something nice for her husband Jake (Damon Wayans Jr.), she enlists the help of their live-in pop star Cooper (Felix Mallard).

Cooper pulls a few strings and gets Jake a chance to play in a 3-on-3 street basketball tournament with Simmons – to some less than stellar results. Check out the clip above for a behind-the-scenes look at tonight’s episode and tune in tonight at 8:30PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.