BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A week after the deadly mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, the mourning continues here in Southern California.

A vigil took place Saturday night in Beverly Hills.

Community members and local leaders gathered together to remember the lives lost at the Tree of Life synagogue and to show their support for the community of Squirrel Hill.

They lit candles and walked in silence through the city. A time to reflect on the tragedy in Pittsburgh.

“These senseless acts of violence are really affecting all of us and they keep happening more and more and more in neighborhoods just like Beverly Hills all throughout the country,” said David All.

All and Bradley Cook are the co-founders of Next Beverly Hills, a group of leaders hoping to make the city more accessible for the younger generation.

They brought a group together Saturday night for a vigil and prayer, saying this could have been any one of them in temple that day.

“For me it hit really hard because I could place Pittsburgh, not only having been there, but also the individuals — all 11 that were killed — had their stories that reflected stories in other synagogues,” said Cook.

The shooting in Squirrel Hill also hits close to home for Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold. His daughter went to college just four blocks from the synagogue and knows many of its members.

“This is an opportunity for us to mourn for those who are gone. To try and console those who remain. But also to send a message that this is not how civilized people live,” said Gold.

The group ended the vigil with a prayer, hoping the week ahead is filled with more light than darkness.

The Beverly Hills Police Department say that they are keeping extra units at all houses of worship in the City of Beverly Hills just to be extra careful.