FONTANA (CBSLA) – A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a house in Fontana and attacking a K9.

Caudillo Esteban, 33, was arrested Saturday morning for felony domestic violence after arming himself with a handgun and barricading himself inside his home Friday night.

Fontana police responded to the 7600 block of Citrus Ave. just before 6:30 p.m. for reports that the man had attacked the mother of his children then armed himself with a handgun and fired several rounds in his backyard.

Investigators believe Caudillo was possibly under the influence of drugs.

Some residents in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution, according to police.

When officers arrived, they met the victim and family in the front yard after they escaped. Officers learned Caudillo was the only one left in the home and was refusing to listen to police.

SWAT members responded and took control of the scene. After several hours of trying to coax Caudillo out, SWAT went into the home and found the man n the attic.

A K9 was used and police said Caudillo “violently attacked” the dog.

After a brief struggle, Caudillo was removed from the attic and taken into custody where he received medical treatment and was booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

The dog’s condition is not known at this time.