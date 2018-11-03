BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – Two people were critically wounded in a shooting outside a liquor store in Boyle Heights Friday night.

Police were still looking for the shooter Saturday morning after he fled the scene before officers arrived.

Witnesses said many people were on the street where the shooting occurred at the intersection of North St. Louis Street and East Cesar Chavez Avenue around 8 p.m.

The suspect allegedly got out of a car and opened fire, shooting a woman and a man, according to the Los Angeles Police Department

Both were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the suspect ran around the corner and got into a getaway vehicle – possibly a dark-colored, late-1990s Camaro – waiting around the corner.

People in the community said the first person shot is a homeless woman who lives in the neighborhood, and the second is a man who was possibly waiting for a bus on the corner.

Several people, including Mario Alvarado, said they heard the gunfire ring out.

“I heard the shot, like twice, and I heard that shot I heard, and then he turned his gun this way towards the bus stop and shot at the guy that was at the bus stop,” he said.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact LAPD.