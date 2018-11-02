Comments
MAYWOOD (CBSLA) — A teacher was arrested Tuesday after a violent confrontation with a student inside a classroom.
Video of the incident at Maywood Academy High School shows the teacher swinging at the student following an alleged dispute over the uniform the student was wearing.
Police and school district officials had not identified the teacher at the time of this report.
Parents want answers.
“I’m shocked. Why did it have to escalate to this point?” one woman said.
“I send my kids [to] school to learn, not to hit,” another parent said.
It was not immediately clear if the student was taken to the hospital. He is believed to be OK.
First of all this happened today! Friday November second. And second of all, it didn’t escalate because of a dress code. I am a student at this High School and i saw the video and heard from witnesses. The student in the video was saying verbal and racial things to the teacher before the teacher had thrown the first punch. The student is at fault here, this particular teacher is actually kind and cool with everyone. Unnecessary and racial comments as well as getting a basketball thrown at him by the student provoked the action. Please get your facts straight to whoever did this report.