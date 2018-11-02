MAYWOOD (CBSLA) — A teacher was arrested Tuesday after a violent confrontation with a student inside a classroom.

Video of the incident at Maywood Academy High School shows the teacher swinging at the student following an alleged dispute over the uniform the student was wearing.

Police and school district officials had not identified the teacher at the time of this report.

Parents want answers.

“I’m shocked. Why did it have to escalate to this point?” one woman said.

“I send my kids [to] school to learn, not to hit,” another parent said.

It was not immediately clear if the student was taken to the hospital. He is believed to be OK.