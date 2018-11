LAFC Knocked Out Of Playoffs In Loss Marred By Anti-Gay Chants, Hooligan Fan BehaviorThe referee had to temporarily halt the game after fans began throwing items onto the field, one of which struck Real Salt Lake’s goalkeeper.

49ers Cheerleader Takes A Knee During National Anthem At Levi’s StadiumAn unidentified cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers was photographed kneeling during the national anthem at Thursday evening’s “Battle of the Bay."

Why John Cena Bowed Out Of WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi ArabiaJohn Cena, usually a WWE company man, isn't going to risk his bright future by wrestling in the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Dodgers Fan Allegedly Attack Red Sox Fan In LA After World Series LossA 36-year-old Boston Red Sox fan said he was stabbed and beaten in Koreatown Sunday night by a group of assailants – including one who told him "this is Dodger country right here."

Kershaw, Dodgers Agree To 3-Year, $93M DealThe Los Angeles Dodgers and three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw reached an agreement on a contract extension Friday that will keep the seven-time All-Star with the club through 2021.

Beer Can Flung By Boston Fans Damages World Series TrophyAt Boston’s parade for the World Series champion Red Sox, beer cans flung at the bus carrying the team hit Manager Alex Cora and the MLB Commissioner’s Trophy, and also injured a fan.

David Freese, Dodgers Agree To 1-Year, $5 Million DealDavid Freese is staying with the Dodgers for another year, the team announced Thursday.

LAFC To Remove Fans For Anti-Gay Chants, 'Offensive Language'The newest MLS expansion team is already warning its new fans against a popular chant that uses what some say is a gay slur.

Kiffin Responds To Latest Scandal Yahoo! Sports is reporting former Tennessee assistant Willie Mack Garza paid for a top recruit and his mother to fly to Knoxville for an unofficial recruiting trip during Lane Kiffin's tenure at the school.

NFL Picks Week 9: Saints Hand Rams First LossCBS Miami sports anchor Jim Berry believes Drew Brees and company will hand the Rams their first defeat of the season on Sunday.