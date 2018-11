DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — At least one person is dead after a fire raged through a Diamond Bar home early Friday morning.

The fire was reported at about 4:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of Crooked Creek Drive. Firefighters got a handle on the flames quickly, and found one person dead inside the home.

Two more people remain unaccounted for, fire officials said.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.