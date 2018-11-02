  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Fullerton

FULLERTON (CBSLA) – Fullerton Police Chief David Hendricks resigned Friday amid an investigation into allegations he got into a fight at a concert.

capture5 Embattled Fullerton Police Chief Resigns Amid Investigation Into Fight

FILE — Fullerton Police Chief David Hendricks.

Hendricks had been on paid leave since Aug. 25.

“I am honored to have had the privilege of leading the men and women of the Fullerton Police Department,” Hendricks said in a statement released by the city. “I am grateful to the City Council and City Manager Ken Domer for the opportunity to serve the Fullerton community as Chief of Police.”

Fullerton Police Capt. Robert Dunn II will continue to serve as interim chief through at least early-2019 while the city council looks for a permanent replacement.

Sources told CBSLA that Hendricks and Capt. Thomas Oliveras were being investigated by Irvine police and the Orange County district attorney’s office for getting into a fight Aug. 24 with several paramedics at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine during a Lady Antebellum concert. Hendricks and Oliveras were attending the concert with their wives and had been drinking, sources said.

The sources said Hendricks’ wife was being treated by paramedics for an injury at the concert when either Hendricks or Oliveras may have placed one of the paramedics in a choke hold.

In a statement at the time Fullerton City Manager Ken Domer wrote:

“At my direction, Chief of Police David Hendricks and another officer have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation. This investigation is unconnected to the performance of official duties, as it relates to allegations of off-duty conduct outside of the City. The City does not intend to provide further details or comments regarding this matter.”

No criminal charges have yet been filed against either Hendricks or Oliveras.

Hendricks had led the Fullerton Police Department since August of 2017.

