DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating a house fire that killed two people in Diamond Bar early Tuesday as a homicide.

Flames ripped through the home on Crooked Creek Dr. early Tuesday morning. Investigators say the bodies found inside the downstairs bedroom were so badly burned they had yet to identify them at the time of this report. However, it’s believed the victims are the longtime homeowners, a couple in their 60s.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. Lt John Corina said investigators believe an accelerant was used in the fire.

“We are going to treat it like a homicide investigation right now,” Corina added.

Detectives are looking for the couple’s 32-year-old son, who they say lived at the home.

“We’re told he may suffer from mental illness.” Corina said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

