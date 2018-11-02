LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Four members of a white supremacist group based in Southern California have been indicted by a federal grand jury.

All four men indicted Thursday are members of an organization known as the Rise Above Movement, or RAM, a group federal authorities says “represents itself as a combat-ready, militant group of a new nationalist white supremacy and identity movement.”

Named in the indictment are 28-year-old Robert Rundo, of Huntington Beach, allegedly a founding member of RAM; 25-year-old Robert Boman of Torrance; 22-year-old Tyler Laube of Redondo Beach; and 38-year-old Aaron Eason of Anza. They have each been charged with one count of conspiracy, while Rundo, Boman and Eason also face a charge of one count of rioting each.

This week’s indictment follows one filed in Charlottesville, Va. that charged four other Southern California members of RAM in connection with an August 2017 protest in Charlottesville that killed a woman.

According to the indictment, the four men were part of attacks at political rallies in Huntington Beach on March 25, 2017; in Berkeley on April 15, 2017; and in San Bernardino on June 10, 2017.

Each man is being held in federal custody without bail and are scheduled to be arraigned later this month, with Rundo set to appear first on Nov. 9.