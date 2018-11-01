WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — A man who allegedly terrorized a Westwood neighborhood off the UCLA campus by touching himself in front women was arrested Thursday, police said.

Some students said the suspect, identified as Anton Floyd, is becoming more brazen with every incident.

The 40-year-old man had been spotted touching himself at least four times between Aug. 30 and Oct. 30. Police said he was seen masturbating inside different vehicles after asking to speak to women. He was seen around Midvale Avenue and Strathmore Drive, an area teeming with students.

Floyd was charged with six counts of indecent exposure and one probation violation.

He was taken to the Los Angeles County Jail on $70,000 bail.

An investigation is ongoing.