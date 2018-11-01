Filed Under:Indecent Exposure, UCLA

WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — A man who allegedly terrorized a Westwood neighborhood off the UCLA campus by touching himself in front women was arrested Thursday, police said.

Some students said the suspect, identified as Anton Floyd, is becoming more brazen with every incident.

ucla creeper Man Arrested For Allegedly Touching Himself In Front Women Near UCLA

Sketch of Anton Floyd, who is suspected of touching himself in front of women near the UCLA campus. (SOURCE: UCLA Police Dept.)

The 40-year-old man had been spotted touching himself at least four times between Aug. 30 and Oct. 30. Police said he was seen masturbating inside different vehicles after asking to speak to women. He was seen around Midvale Avenue and Strathmore Drive, an area teeming with students.

Floyd was charged with six counts of indecent exposure and one probation violation.

He was taken to the Los Angeles County Jail on $70,000 bail.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s