LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man suspected in a string of burglaries in Calabasas and Malibu was removed from a downtown Los Angeles courtroom today following a verbal outburst.

Anthony Rauda appeared in L.A. Superior Court Thursday for a probation hearing to address alleged violations, including being in possession of a weapon and not checking in with his probation officer.

The court-appointed attorney told the judge he did not want his client to speak.

Rauda, who police are also investigating for a possible connection to a string of shootings and a killing in the Malibu Creek area, began shouting profanity.

Audio recordings of the hearing include Rauda pounding on the holding cell inside the courtroom until he was removed by bailiffs and taken back to his cell.

Rauda’s last comment was directed at the court-appointed attorney, who he told the judge he wanted fired. His regular appearance was postponed. He’s next scheduled to appear in court November 17.

The Sheriff’s Dept. is meanwhile conducting ballistics tests on the gun found in Rauda’s possession to determine if he is connected to multiple shootings and a killing.

He is being held without bail for violating probation.