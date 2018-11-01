VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — A possibly drunk driver who may have fatally hit a bicyclist in Van Nuys is in custody Thursday, thanks to a quick-thinking tow truck driver.

Tow truck driver Alexander Hernandez heard a report of a crash at Haskell Avenue and Stagg Street at about 3 a.m. over the police scanner and went to the scene, thinking he could help out. At the scene, he saw a man he says initially stopped after the crash, but then get back into his car and drive off.

Instincts made Hernandez follow the man for about a mile.

“The windshield and the damage on the car,” he said of what made him realize something was wrong. “Even though it never came on the scanner that it said that somebody was a hit-and-run case, right away, when I saw the car, it clicked.”

The red sedan had sustained major front-end damage and had a dented and shattered windshield.

Hernandez followed the damaged sedan to a parking structure, where he blocked him in with his tow truck and called 911.

“He managed to get away, but we ended up getting him here on Saticoy and Woodley,” he said.

Los Angeles police took a man into custody at the second location. The investigation is continuing.

The bicyclist who was killed, who police say was a man in his 30s, has not yet been identified.