LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The end of daylight saving time is this weekend, which means a delightful extra hour of shuteye.

On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 2 a.m., clocks will fall back an hour to 1 a.m. Clocks like those on microwaves and ovens will need to be changed manually.

The shift effectively moves an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening.

However, in California, Prop. 7 would repeal the state’s Daylight Saving Time Act passed back in 1949, setting clocks in the Golden State permanently to Pacific Standard Time and eliminating the need to fall back or spring forward.

California can’t make the time switch without permission from Congress, but federal law does allow states to stop observing daylight saving time – but not to make it permanent.

Residents of Hawaii, most of Arizona and some U.S. territories don’t need to fiddle with their clocks because those places don’t observe daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. on March 10, 2019.

