FONTANA (CBSLA) — A 3-year-old child was stabbed in Fontana on Thursday afternoon, police said.

A female was also stabbed.

Both victims are in critical condition. The child was taken to Kaiser while the female was transported to Arrowhead Regional.

The stabbings occurred in the 11700 block of Belmonte Road.

A male suspect was taken into custody. The suspect is the brother of the female.

The grandparents came home and found the victims and called 911.

An investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.