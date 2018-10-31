SYLMAR (CBSLA) – Authorities may have captured a wanted murder suspect thanks to a chain-reaction crash on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar Wednesday morning.

A driver was caught after trying to flee the scene of the crash which occurred at about 7:30 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway near Hubbard Street, according to Burbank police.

The incident began when officers who arrived on scene ran the plates of one of the involved vehicles and discovered that one of them, a white car, was registered to a man who was wanted in a murder investigation out of Sacramento County, police said.

As officers were determining this link, the driver of the car in question ran away from the crash scene.

A foot chase ensued and the suspect was caught at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Sayre Street, police said.

Burbank police did not release the man’s name or whether he was in fact the suspect sought in the murder case. The details of the case were also not disclosed.