CAMARILLO (CBSLA) – Classes were canceled after a female student was reportedly assaulted in a restroom at Cal State University Channel Islands Wednesday and the possibly armed suspect was at large.

According to a campus-wide alert issued by the school, the assault occurred at approximately 11 a.m. in a second-floor bathroom in the Bell Tower building. The suspect was brandishing a handgun, the alert read.

The Ventura County Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a hospital with injuries suffered from a gun, the Ventura County Star reported.

Classes were canceled for the day and people were asked to avoid the campus, the alert stated.

According to the Star, the victim stumbled into a classroom across from the restroom following the attack.

“We’re in class and a girl in our class staggers in, hair all wet, clothes all ruined and says she was just attacked by girl in the bathroom with a gun,” student Chase Baker told the Star.

The suspect was described as a woman, 24 or 25 years old, with a medium complexion. She was wearing a gray shirt, black pants and gray Converse shoes.

California State University police were scouring the campus for the suspect. Anyone who sees the suspect should call 911.