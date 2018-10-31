  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Police Tuesday released surveillance video in hopes of arresting a man who shed his clothes and was seen touching himself while peeking through windows at a Santa Ana home.

The suspect, who appears to be in his 20s, spent nearly 50 minutes lurking around the residence in the 1500 block of Mar Les Drive on Saturday night, said Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

“We don’t know if he has mental health issues or he was intoxicated with alcohol or drugs,” Bertagna said.

Initially, it appeared the man, while still fully clothed, was casing the home to burglarize it, Bertagna said. Eventually, he disrobed and then began touching himself while peering into the windows of the home, where three women were staying as guests, Bertagna said.

“This is absolutely crazy. It’s completely inappropriate and like I can’t wrap my mind around it,” said one of the victims who was staying at an AirBnb just feet from the main house.

In a surveillance video, the man appears to sneak into a shed and walking around the patio naked.

“We just got here so nobody told us about this. If they told us, we probably would have found a different place,” one victim said.

[Reporter: Does this worry you?]

“A little bit. I feel kind of unsafe,” she said.

Police were called later to the same neighborhood regarding reports of a nude man running around at Mar Les and Westminster Avenue, Bertagna said.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

“We want the public to be aware,” Bertagna said. “And we’re hoping to get him identified and into custody.”

Anyone with relevant information was asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers, which accepts anonymous tips, at (855) TIP-OCCS.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

