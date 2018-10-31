LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – A 36-year-old Boston Red Sox fan said he was stabbed and beaten in Koreatown Sunday night by a group of assailants – including one who told him “this is Dodger country right here.”

The attack on Josh Davis, who lives in Los Angeles but is from Massachusetts, occurred shortly after the Red Sox clinched the World Series championship with a Game 5 victory at Dodger Stadium.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Davis was attacked about 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of Third and St. Andrews Streets. The victim was walking home from a store when he was approached by two men in their 20s, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.

An argument ensued and one of the men stabbed Davis with a sharp object and the other assaulted him, Lopez said.

The victim was then robbed, with Davis writing on Facebook that his attackers took his cell phone and wallet. Officers met him at a hospital, where they took his report, according to Lopez.

Lopez said police had no information about a baseball rivalry contributing to the attack.

Davis told Yahoo Sports he suffered five stab wounds, had several teeth knocked out and suffered a broken nose. He said he was wearing Red Sox gear when he was attacked by two men in Dodger clothes, and one of them told him “this is Dodger country right here.”

On Facebook, Davis thanked people for supporting him and shared details about the attack, which he said involved more than two assailants.

After losing to Houston in Game 7 last year by the same 5-1 score, the Dodgers became the first team defeated on its home field in consecutive World Series since the New York Giants by the New York Yankees at the Polo Grounds in 1936 and ’37.

