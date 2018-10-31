Filed Under:105 Freeway, Local TV, Police Pursuit, Willowbrook

WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) — A police pursuit came to an end Wednesday night with a crash at the eastbound 105 Freeway at Central Avenue in Willowbrook.

The suspect got out of his car and started running.

LAPD and LA County Sheriff’s Department were on scene.

The suspect made his way back up on to the 105 Freeway and was wandering around in traffic, getting in front of an SUV and trying to open up other people’s doors.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s