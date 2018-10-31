WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) — A police pursuit came to an end Wednesday night with a crash at the eastbound 105 Freeway at Central Avenue in Willowbrook.

The suspect got out of his car and started running.

LAPD and LA County Sheriff’s Department were on scene.

The suspect made his way back up on to the 105 Freeway and was wandering around in traffic, getting in front of an SUV and trying to open up other people’s doors.

The suspect was taken into custody.

