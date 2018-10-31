IRVINE (CBSLA) – An Irvine synagogue has been defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti just days after the massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Employees at Beth Jacob Synagogue at 3900 Michelson Drive spotted the vandalism about 9 a.m. this morning, according to Kim Mohr of the Irvine Police Department.

The vandal spray-painted “(Expletive) Jews” on the synagogue, said Rabbi Yisroel Ciner.

Irvine police “are fully engaged in trying to find the perpetrator and to ensure the safety of all groups,” Ciner said.

“Members of the Christian, Mormon and Muslim communities reached out to me after the horrific incident in Pittsburgh offering their support and solidarity,” Ciner told City News Service. “We are saddened that such hate

exists everywhere and even in our backyard.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism was asked to call investigators at (949) 724-7200.

The number of hate crimes in the region jumped last year, continuing a trend that began in 2015, according to the OC Human Relations annual report.

Last year, Muslims were the most targeted ethnic group at 13 percent, with Jews the second most targeted at 9 percent.

