STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — More than two weeks after a bizarre, rant-filled meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, mercurial hip-hop artist Kanye West seems to have had a change of heart.

West, who has been an outspoken supporter of Trump, tweeted Tuesday, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

While he did not mention the president by name, the latest announcement is a far cry from West’s recent rhetoric. At the October 11 lunch meeting at the White House, West said Trump’s signature, red “Make America Great Again” cap made him “feel like Superman.” “He might not expect to have a crazy motherf***r like Kanye West support him,” West said about Trump during the meeting.

Last month, Ye, as some fans call him, tweeted a photo of himself wearing a MAGA hat saying it represented something good for the country. After his September 29 appearance on Saturday Night Live, West went on a pro-Trump monologue on stage.

West also said the county should “abolish” the 13th Amendment, which in 1865 abolished slavery and involuntary servitude except for those convicted of a crime. He has since attempted to clarify those comments, calling the 13 Amendment “slavery in disguise.”

In what appears to be West further distancing himself from Republicans, earlier Tuesday, West tweeted he has nothing to do with conservative pundit Candace Owen’s line of clothing “Blexit,” a portmanteau of “black” and “exit” borrowing from the Brexit campaign in the UK. It encourages the black community to leave the Democratic Party in favor of Trump and the GOP.

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

Owens has accused the press of attempting to create controversy by linking West to Blexit. West has pushed back against the idea that “if you’re black, you have to be a Democrat.”