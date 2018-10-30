BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (CBS News/AP) – Notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger — who was captured in Santa Monica seven years ago — died in a West Virginia prison shortly after being transferred there.

Bulger, 89, had been one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives for 16 years until his 2011 arrest in Santa Monica.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons online inmate log on Tuesday listed Bulger as an inmate at USP Hazelton, a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp in Bruceton Mills.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the prison would only say Bulger was “found unresponsive” at 8:20 a.m. and that “life-saving measures were initiated immediately by responding staff.” He was pronounced dead by the local medical examiner.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified and an investigation has been initiated. No staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger,” the statement read.

Richard Heldreth, president of Local 420 of the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents workers at USP Hazelton, told WVNews there was a homicide overnight, but he wasn’t told who was killed. He told CBS affiliate WPRI the prison is plagued by understaffing.

Bulger had recently been moved from a prison in Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City.

Bureau of Prisons officials and his attorney declined last week to comment on why he was being moved.

Bulger had been serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 in a sweeping racketeering indictment, which included counts of participating in 11 murders.

On June 22, 2011, a then 81-year-old Bulger and his then 60-year-old girlfriend, Catherine Greig, were arrested at the Princess Eugenie apartment complex located at 1012 3rd St. in Santa Monica following a tip from the FBI’s Boston bureau.

