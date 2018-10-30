COVINA (CBSLA) – A car with no plates was chased by police Tuesday night from Covina to Riverside, where the vehicle was stopped with a PIT maneuver.

The approximately 30-minute chase began in Covina and made its way into Riverside, where the suspect’s car was disabled with a pursuit intervention technique maneuver at the intersection of La Sierra and Indiana avenues.

SKY9 was above the chase and caught the driver swerving through traffic. The car reached speeds up to 100 mph.

The driver and a passenger were taken into custody just after 8 p.m. The driver exited the vehicle with his hands up and initially got out without putting the car in park. The two were arrested without incident.