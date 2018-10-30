  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 91-year-old actor who played “Boy Meets World’s” Mr. Feeny scared off a would-be burglar at his San Fernando Valley home, according to a report.

William Daniels and his wife, actress Bonnie Bartlett, 89, were home Saturday at about 9:20 p.m. when someone tried to kick in the back door, according to TMZ.com.

Daniels jumped up and turned on the lights, which scared off the intruder, TMZ reported.

The actor is best known as teacher-turned principal on the 90s sitcom and was also the voice of K.I.T.T. in “Knight Rider.” Bartlett has also appeared on “Boy Meets World” and, more recently, in episodes of “Better Call Saul.”

The couple married in 1951.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

