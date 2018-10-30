ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A body was found in a bag that was thrown into a dumpster at a condo complex in Anaheim, police said early Tuesday.

The gruesome discovery was made at about 2 a.m. by someone looking for recyclables in a dumpster at a complex in the 2100 block of South Balboa, Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

“They did believe it was a body, and that call came in as a possible deceased body in the dumpster,” he said.

The body, which was found in some sort of suitcase or luggage, is believed to be that of an adult, but neither an exact age nor gender were available.

Investigators are working to determine where the crime happened and whether or not the body was simply dumped.

Police remained on the scene questioning neighbors and will look for any security video for clues.