GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed an elderly man several times in the restroom of a McDonald’s in Garden Grove Saturday.

The stabbing occurred at a McDonald’s in the 13900 block of Harbor Boulevard at about 10:52 a.m., according to Garden Grove police.

The victim was discovered in the men’s restroom with multiple stab wounds to his upper body and was rushed to a local hospital, police said. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Surveillance video showed the suspect exiting the restroom soon after the victim had entered, police said. It then showed him leaving the McDonald’s and running through the parking lot.

The motive in the stabbing remains unknown. Following the attack the restaurant was closed for several hours while police investigated.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, between 20 and 30 years old, 6 feet tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should call detectives at 714-741-5800.