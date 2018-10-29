Filed Under:Cesar Sayoc, package bomb

Federal prosecutors want no bail for the man accused of sending more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump. Prosecutors said they believe Cesar Sayoc, 56, is a risk of flight and a danger to the community.

A judge will hold a hearing Friday on whether Sayoc can be released on bail.

Sayoc was arrested Friday on five federal charges relating to the explosive devices. He has not yet entered a plea, but his lawyers said Sayoc is entitled to be presumed innocent at this stage.

President Trump praised authorities on Friday for quickly taking Sayoc into custody and said he would be prosecuted to the “fullest extent of the law.”

Sayoc will be prosecuted in New York, where many of the mail bombs were sent, rather than the Miami area where he lives. Friday’s hearing will also involve when he would be moved to New York.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s