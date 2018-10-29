Federal prosecutors want no bail for the man accused of sending more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump. Prosecutors said they believe Cesar Sayoc, 56, is a risk of flight and a danger to the community.

A judge will hold a hearing Friday on whether Sayoc can be released on bail.

Sayoc was arrested Friday on five federal charges relating to the explosive devices. He has not yet entered a plea, but his lawyers said Sayoc is entitled to be presumed innocent at this stage.

President Trump praised authorities on Friday for quickly taking Sayoc into custody and said he would be prosecuted to the “fullest extent of the law.”

Sayoc will be prosecuted in New York, where many of the mail bombs were sent, rather than the Miami area where he lives. Friday’s hearing will also involve when he would be moved to New York.