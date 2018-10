California-Wide Amber Alert Issued For 4-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Vancouver, WAAn Amber Alert was issued throughout California Saturday afternoon for a 4-year-old girl said to have been abducted from Vancouver, Washington.

Statewide Amber Alert In Effect For Girl Allegedly Taken By Noncustodial ParentA statewide Amber Alert remained in effect for a 4-year-old girl who police say was allegedly abducted by her mother from Vancouver in Washington state.

Woman, Child Safe And Suspect In Custody After Amber AlertPolice in Upland said a suspect is in custody and a woman and child are safe after an Amber Alert was issued Saturday night.

LA's 5 Major Professional Sports Leagues To Play The Same DaySunday will mark a never-before-seen "sports equinox" in which all five major professional U.S. sports leagues will play in the same metropolitan area on the same day.

Goldstein Investigation: LA County Animal Control Workers Caught Sleeping, Holding Yard Sale And Working OutMultiple Los Angeles County Animal Control employees were caught on duty sleeping like a baby or lifting weights in the gym – all while not lifting a finger for taxpayers.

Large Pallet Fire Burning In City of IndustryA massive fire in a pallet yard Saturday spread to nearby commercial buildings, putting firefighters on the defensive as they worked to keep it from spreading.

Pearce Rallies Red Sox Past Dodgers 9-6 For 3-1 Series LeadSteve Pearce hit a tying homer in the eighth inning and a three-run double in the ninth, and the Boston Red Sox rallied from a four-run deficit for a 9-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night and a 3-1 World Series lead.

Search For Missing Man With AutismA Long Beach family is pleading for your help tonight as they search for a missing 20-year-old man who has autism. Jeff Nguyen reports.

LAPD: No Tailgating, Parking Restricted At Dodger Stadium For World SeriesDodgers fans heading to the World Series games this weekend are being warned about a tailgating ban and parking restrictions at the stadium.

Charges Filed Against Suspected Pittsburgh Synagogue GunmanThe man suspected of killing 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh has been charged with obstructing the exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.