LA's 5 Major Professional Sports Leagues To Play The Same DaySunday will mark a never-before-seen "sports equinox" in which all five major professional U.S. sports leagues will play in the same metropolitan area on the same day.

Pearce Rallies Red Sox Past Dodgers 9-6 For 3-1 Series LeadSteve Pearce hit a tying homer in the eighth inning and a three-run double in the ninth, and the Boston Red Sox rallied from a four-run deficit for a 9-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night and a 3-1 World Series lead.

LAPD: No Tailgating, Parking Restricted At Dodger Stadium For World SeriesDodgers fans heading to the World Series games this weekend are being warned about a tailgating ban and parking restrictions at the stadium.

Street Artist Paints LA House Dodger Blue For World Series RunA local artist took his love for the Blue Crew to the next level by covering the exterior of a Mid-City house in Dodger blue.

World Series Ticket Prices Plunge As Dodgers Return To Los AngelesDodgers fans may not be happy about their team's 0-2 deficit in the World Series, but one thing may put a smile on their faces: plunging ticket prices for Games 3 and 4 at Dodger Stadium.

#LADetermined: Dodgers Fans Hold Out Hope For World Series WinThe World Series is keeping Dodgers fans on their toes.

Weary Dodgers Fans Celebrate Historic World Series WinSeven hours and 20 minutes, 18 innings and 561 pitches later, the Los Angeles Dodgers and fans celebrated a crucial victory in the longest World Series game in history.

Dodgers Win Late, Late Late Show, Cut Red Sox Lead To 2-1Max Muncy homered on the 561st and last pitch at 12:30 a.m., when most of America was asleep.

