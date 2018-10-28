LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A statewide Amber Alert remained in effect for a 4-year-old girl who police say was allegedly abducted by her mother from Vancouver in Washington state.

The suspect, identified as Esmeralda Lynn Lopez, does not have custody of her daughter, Aranza Ochoa Lopez.

The suspect was described as 5-feet tall and weighs 138 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a 2005 Chevy Cobalt with Washington license plate number, BLK 1552.

Police think the mother and child could be headed to Mexico.